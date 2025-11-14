Document Shredding & Electronics Recycling

Join us in Homewood Library’s back parking lot to help the planet by shredding your documents and recycling your electronics! Gone For Good’s shredding truck will be on site to destroy your sensitive documents and files. Limit of two bags or boxes of documents per person. Paper will be shredded and boxes returned. Secure Recycling will also be on hand to take and recycle your old computers, household electronics, small appliances and other items. Secure cell phone destruction for $5, hard drive destruction on-site for $10. Flat panel TVs will not be accepted at this time.