Document Shredding and Electronics Recycling

Join us in Homewood Library’s back parking lot to help the planet by shredding and recycling your documents and electronics! Protec’s shredding truck will be on site to destroy your sensitive documents and files. Please do not bring any metal or plastic. Limit of two bags or boxes of documents per person. Boxed paper will be shredded and boxes returned. Protec Recycling will also be recycling old computers, household electronics, small appliances and other items (Flat-panel monitors and TVs only). Secure hard drive destruction on-site for $10.