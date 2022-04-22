Document Shredding and Electronics Recycling

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us in Homewood Library’s back parking lot to help the planet by shredding and recycling your documents and electronics! Protec’s shredding truck will be on site to destroy your sensitive documents and files. Please do not bring any metal or plastic. Limit of two bags or boxes of documents per person. Boxed paper will be shredded and boxes returned. Protec Recycling will also be recycling old computers, household electronics, small appliances and other items (Flat-panel monitors and TVs only). Secure hard drive destruction on-site for $10.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Outdoor
205-332-6600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Document Shredding and Electronics Recycling - 2022-04-22 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Document Shredding and Electronics Recycling - 2022-04-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Document Shredding and Electronics Recycling - 2022-04-22 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Document Shredding and Electronics Recycling - 2022-04-22 10:00:00 ical