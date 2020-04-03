Document Shredding & Electronics Recycling

Come to Homewood Library’s back parking lot to help the planet by shredding and recycling your documents and electronics! Gone For Good’s shredding truck will be on site to destroy your sensitive documents and files.

Please do not bring any metal or plastic. Limit of two bags or boxes of documents per person. Boxed paper will be shredded and boxes returned.

Protec Recycling will also be on hand to take and recycle your old computers, household electronics, small appliances, and other items. Secure hard drive destruction on-site for $10. Flat-panel monitors and TVs only.

For more information contact Heather Cover at (205) 332-6621 or hcover@bham.lib.al.us. This event is a cooperative program of the Homewood Library, Gone For Good, Protec Recycling, and the Kiwanis Club of Homewood-Mountain Brook. (ADDED 12/30 PER EM FROM CHARITY)