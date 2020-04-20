Monday, April 20, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Large Auditorium Dr. Stephen Strange's life changes after a car accident robs him of the use of his hands. When traditional medicine fails him, he looks for healing, and hope, in a mysterious enclave. He quickly learns that the enclave is at the front line of a battle against unseen dark forces bent on destroying reality.
Doctor Strange Movie Screening SWANK
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
