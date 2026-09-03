Dobel Tequila Tasting & Rooftop Dinner at Ironwood Kitchen + Cocktails

Join Ironwood Kitchen + Cocktails for an intimate rooftop tequila tasting and four-course dinner, limited to just 30 guests. The evening will feature a curated selection of Dobel Tequila, including two specialty cocktails and tastings of Dobel Double Diamante, Dobel Humito, Dobel Pavito and Dobel 50th Anniversary Cristalino.

Each tequila will be paired with a four-course dinner prepared by Executive Chef Allen Martin for an elevated culinary experience. RSVP on OpenTable at https://www.opentable.com/r/ironwood-kitchen-and-cocktails-birmingham

Four-Course Menu

First Course: Bluefin Tuna & Ostrea Caviar Tostada

Second Course: Dungeness Crab & Charred Sweet Corn Elote Velouté

Third Course: Wagyu A5 Short Rib with 100-Mole Negro

Fourth Course: Valrhona Dark Chocolate Cacao Pod & Gold Dust Tart