Dobel Tequila Tasting & Rooftop Dinner at Ironwood Kitchen + Cocktails
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Ironwood Kitchen & Cocktails 2727 18th St. South, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join Ironwood Kitchen + Cocktails for an intimate rooftop tequila tasting and four-course dinner, limited to just 30 guests. The evening will feature a curated selection of Dobel Tequila, including two specialty cocktails and tastings of Dobel Double Diamante, Dobel Humito, Dobel Pavito and Dobel 50th Anniversary Cristalino.
Each tequila will be paired with a four-course dinner prepared by Executive Chef Allen Martin for an elevated culinary experience. RSVP on OpenTable at https://www.opentable.com/r/ironwood-kitchen-and-cocktails-birmingham
Four-Course Menu
First Course: Bluefin Tuna & Ostrea Caviar Tostada
Second Course: Dungeness Crab & Charred Sweet Corn Elote Velouté
Third Course: Wagyu A5 Short Rib with 100-Mole Negro
Fourth Course: Valrhona Dark Chocolate Cacao Pod & Gold Dust Tart