DnD One Shot
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(6th-12th Grade) A one-shot Dungeons and Dragons adventure run by Mr. Kane Bourgeois. We have all the supplies you will need but feel free to bring your own dice or other supplies. We will be providing character to choose to play as, as we will not have time to create or adjust characters for this game. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
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