DIY: Painted Book Edges

(6th-12th Grade) Sprayed edges are the beautifully decorated edges of the pages of a book. Typically done either in a single color or painted as a scene they add something special to any book. We'll be painting the edges of a book in this program. Clamps and paints will be provided. Please bring a book you would like to work on. We'll have books available to use, but our selection is limited. Register online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org.