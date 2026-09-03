DIY: Painted Book Edges
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(6th-12th Grade) Sprayed edges are the beautifully decorated edges of the pages of a book. Typically done either in a single color or painted as a scene they add something special to any book. We'll be painting the edges of a book in this program. Clamps and paints will be provided. Please bring a book you would like to work on. We'll have books available to use, but our selection is limited. Register online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Education & Learning