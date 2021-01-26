Dixie’s Pet Loss Support Group
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
The death of a pet can be one of the most devastating events that can happen to a person – yet one of the most misunderstood, too.
This grief/loss group is sponsored by the Greater Birmingham Humane Society. Participation in the workshop is free; however reservations are requested since space is limited. Contact Randy Hicks, GBHS Volunteer Coordinator, at (205) 542 7111.
