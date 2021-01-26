Dixie’s Pet Loss Support Group

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

The death of a pet can be one of the most devastating events that can happen to a person – yet one of the most misunderstood, too.

This grief/loss group is sponsored by the Greater Birmingham Humane Society. Participation in the workshop is free; however reservations are requested since space is limited. Contact Randy Hicks, GBHS Volunteer Coordinator, at (205) 542 7111.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Meeting
to
Google Calendar - Dixie’s Pet Loss Support Group - 2021-01-26 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Dixie’s Pet Loss Support Group - 2021-01-26 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Dixie’s Pet Loss Support Group - 2021-01-26 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dixie’s Pet Loss Support Group - 2021-01-26 18:00:00 ical