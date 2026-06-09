Dixie’s Pet Loss Support Group
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
This support group may be just the place where you can meet others who understand what you're going through after the loss of your beloved pet. Sponsored by the Greater Birmingham Humane Society. Participation is free. For reservations, contact Jenni Smith at 205-903-0958.
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Counseling & Support Groups, Health & Wellness, Parties & Clubs