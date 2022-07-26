Dixie’s Pet Loss Support Group
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
This support group may be just the place where you can meet others, before or after the loss of your beloved pet, who understand what you're going through. Sponsored by the Greater Birmingham Humane Society. Participation is free. For reservations, contact Randy Hicks, GBHS Volunteer Coordinator, at (205) 542 7111.
Info
Counseling & Support Groups, events