Dixie’s Pet Loss Support Group

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

TUE, November 27, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in Rm 106

Sponsored by the Greater Birmingham Humane Society. Participation is free; for reservations, contact Randy Hicks, GBHS Volunteer Coordinator, at (205) 542 7111.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Health & Wellness, Religion & Spirituality
205-332-6620
