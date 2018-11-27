Dixie’s Pet Loss Support Group

TUE, November 27, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in Rm 106
Sponsored by the Greater Birmingham Humane Society. Participation is free; for reservations, contact Randy Hicks, GBHS Volunteer Coordinator, at (205) 542 7111.
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
