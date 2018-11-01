Let's Dish a Recipe Club

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Let's Dish Cookbook Club – Dumplings

THU, November 1, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. BoardRoom

To participate, prepare a recipe around the month's theme and bring the dish and recipe to the meeting. No registration required.

Info
Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs
205-332-6600
