A Discussion with Terry Barkley, Author of Twilight of the Confederacy
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Please join us as we welcome local author Terry Barkley who will be discussing his new book, Twilight of the Confederacy: The Alabama Corps of Cadets and the Burning f the University of Alabama. Mr. Barkley will discuss the events, issues and personalities surrounding General Wilson’s raid on Alabama and the burning of Tuscaloosa in the waning days of the Civil War. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing.
