A Discussion with Terry Barkley, Author of Twilight of the Confederacy

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Please join us as we welcome local author Terry Barkley who will be discussing his new book, Twilight of the Confederacy: The Alabama Corps of Cadets and the Burning f the University of Alabama. Mr. Barkley will discuss the events, issues and personalities surrounding General Wilson’s raid on Alabama and the burning of Tuscaloosa in the waning days of the Civil War. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Talks & Readings
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - A Discussion with Terry Barkley, Author of Twilight of the Confederacy - 2023-05-23 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - A Discussion with Terry Barkley, Author of Twilight of the Confederacy - 2023-05-23 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - A Discussion with Terry Barkley, Author of Twilight of the Confederacy - 2023-05-23 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - A Discussion with Terry Barkley, Author of Twilight of the Confederacy - 2023-05-23 11:00:00 ical