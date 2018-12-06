Digi.City Connects: Birmingham

Please join us for a discussion on Birmingham's smart city efforts including economic development and digital infrastructure. Digi.City is honored to host an esteemed panel to explore how governments, industry, academia and communities can collaborate to expand the social and economic benefits of 21st century technology.

This event is part of a multi-city series, “Digi.City Connects,” which hosts thoughtful discussions in key metropolitan areas across the United States with local lawmakers and experts about the policy implications of smart city technologies.

Participants include:

Mashonda Taylor, Chief Community Relations Officer, Woodlawn Foundation

Yuval Yossefy, Dept. of Innovation and Economic Opportunity, City of Birmingham

Deon Gordon, CEO, TechBirmingham

George Stegall, Connectivity Manager, Alabama Power Company

Dr. Anthony Hood, Ph.D., Director of Civic Innovation, University of Alabama at Birmingham

*Discussion will be held from 9:00-10:00AM, followed by a networking period from 10:00-10:30AM.