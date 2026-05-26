We Dig Dino! with the Alabama Museum of Natural History
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(K-5th Grade) Ever wondered what it is like to be a paleontologist? Well, now here is your chance! Work together to see if you can extract a T-rex skeleton with your fellow field scientists to explore and see if you can solve the puzzle. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family