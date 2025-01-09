Decluttering & Organization with Becky Laurent

Resolved to clean up your act this year? If the idea of living a simpler, uncluttered life with less stuff sounds attractive, this program with Becky Laurent is for you. Decluttering enthusiast Becky Laurent will share insights and resources to help you reach your own goals in a judgment-free atmosphere, with solutions tailored for different organizational styles. This program is particularly useful for those paring down their possessions as they move out of the first half of life. Stay for discussion afterwards if you have time.

