Brookwood Village is an official destination for “Deck the Ham” – a contest where local Birmingham artists paint holiday-themed murals on windows throughout Birmingham. Shoppers are encouraged to post a picture with their favorite mural on Instagram using #DeckTheHam to help the judges decide on the winner.
Brookwood Village 780 Brookwood Village , Birmingham, Alabama 35209
