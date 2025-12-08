Dean and Company Christmas Special at Rojo!
Rojo 2921 Highland Avenue, Birmingham, Alabama 35205
The 46th Annual Dean and Company Christmas Special will air at Rojo! Doors open at 6:30. Show will start at 7:30. We are excited that they chose us to be the venue this year for their Christmas special! We will have the show on both big screens plus the patio. Open to the public. Don't miss out on this Birmingham tradition. https://www.bhamwiki.com/w/Dean_and_Company
