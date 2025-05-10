Dead Mother's Day at Rojo

The Sixth Annual Celebration Honoring Moms We Love & Miss.

Like Dia De Los Muertos with margaritas and scrambled eggs, Dead Mother's Day Brunch is a low-key feast for anyone whose mother lives only in memory. We will meet, eat, drink, and remember our lost mothers and grandmothers. The celebration runs 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and will include live jazz by Golden Curry Trio.

Please note this is SATURDAY, the day before Mother's Day!

All guests are encouraged to bring FRAMED pictures of their mothers to share with others. They will be collecting prints for the photo walls of Mom's Basement.