David Haskell Presents "How Flowers Made Our World"

Join author and biologist, David Haskell, as he explores the creative powers of flowering plants in his latest book, "How Flowers Made our World," an exquisite exploration of some of the most consequential life forms ever to have evolved. Inspired by the most up-to-date scientific research, the book studies magnolias, orchids, and roses, as well as fascinating but less well-known flowers such as seagrasses. Through radical genetic flexibility, plants like these have turned past environmental upheavals into opportunities for renewal. This inventiveness allowed them to build and sustain rain forests, savannas, prairies, and even ocean shores.

Members: $15 | Nonmembers: $20