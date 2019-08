Walk to Fight Suicide

Join us for the Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk on Sunday, November 3rd at Veterans Park in Birmingham at 1:00pm. Proceeds bring local and national suicide prevention and awareness programs of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention directly to the schools.

Registration begins 1:00pm

Walk begins 2:30pm

Walk ends 4:00pm

Thanks to Walkers and Donors like you, AFSP has been able to set a goal to reduce the annual suicide rate 20% by 2025.