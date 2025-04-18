From Dapper to Flapper: How the Great War Changed Women’s Fashions

F. Scott Fitzgerald once described the 1920s as “the most expensive orgy in history.” In honor of the 100th Anniversary of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby, we welcome UAB professor and historian, Beth Hunter, as she discusses the 1920’s. The end of the war and the influenza pandemic closed out a tumultuous decade and introduced a new era with an indelible reputation: the Roaring Twenties. Dr. Hunter will explore women’s fashion prior to World War I and compare how thoroughly different it was from that of a decade later. Her presentation addresses how formal, fitted lines and high collars gave way to boxy, short dresses.