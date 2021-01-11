Dance Artist Program Short-term [3rd-5th grades]
to
The Dance Foundation 1715 27th Court South, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Hip Hop (in person and virtual option)
January 11-Feb 22 (7 weeks)
$40 annual registration fee / $105
Monday, 5:55-6:55 with Stephanie Murphy
For 3rd-5th graders; no experience required.
In this hip hop series students will learn how to blend Breaking and West Coast Funk to create their own style while practicing improvisation and choreography skills.
