Dance Artist Program Short-term [3rd-5th grades]

The Dance Foundation 1715 27th Court South, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Hip Hop (in person and virtual option)

January 11-Feb 22 (7 weeks)

$40 annual registration fee / $105

Monday, 5:55-6:55 with Stephanie Murphy

For  3rd-5th graders; no experience required.

In this hip hop series students will learn how to blend Breaking and West Coast Funk to create their own style while practicing improvisation and choreography skills.

Dance, Education & Learning, Entertainment, Kids & Family
