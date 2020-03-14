Daddy Daughter Dance

E3 Embassy 105 Vulcan Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us for a night of dancing, dessert, and memories!

Open to all girls, ages 3-11. Girls may be accompanied by fathers, grandfathers, uncles, big brothers, or any other male role model.

Drinks, snacks, and dessert will be provided. Each girl will be given a party favor and a professional quality photograph to take home. Dress in your favorite dancing attire!

Ticket prices are $30 per couple, and $5 for each additional sibling/date.

Contact Amantha at 205-660-0302 or info@chaseprep.org for any questions.

All proceeds go to benefit Chase Community School. To learn more, visit chaseprep.org.

E3 Embassy 105 Vulcan Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Kids & Family, Parties & Clubs
205-660-0302
