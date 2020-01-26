Cybersecurity for Tweens and Teens, Part II: How to Protect your Network

The internet and social media are wonderful tools that have transformed our world more than anything else in the past 20 years. They can be excellent for interacting, socializing and developing friendships. Unfortunately, not everyone using the internet has the best intentions and the truth is there are a lot of creeps out there!

In this Wonder Women talk, a follow up to our general info talk on the same subject, Sarah Newton Cyber Analyst at UAB's Cybercrime Forensics Lab/DarkTower and Leigh-Anne Hoffman, Cyber Analyst/Team Lead at DarkTower, lead an interactive workshop on how to adjust settings on your computer, phone, or tablet to keep you safe! Walk away with tangible skills!

Please bring your phone, laptop, or tablet

Thanks to our Gold level event series sponsor, Sirote & Permutt, PC.

This event starts promptly at 3 pm.