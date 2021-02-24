OLLI at UA presents "CSI Tuscaloosa - Forensic Art" by Sharron Rudowski.

Real-life art is actually used to catch criminals. Sharron, a retired police officer and a talented artist, will describe how her talents as an artist contributed to the job.

We will learn how an artist takes oral descriptions from a witness to turn it into a visual that can then be used for apprehension. What skills and talents are required, what questions are asked and what happens afterward – all these questions will be answered in this class!

All OLLI programs are presented thru Zoom virtual meeting technology. This bonus program is free, but you must register with the OLLI office in advance of the program to receive a link for the program session.

Not familiar with Zoom? No problem, OLLI also has provides basic training sessions for free. See olli.ua.edu or call 205-384-6482 for more information.