Cross Stitch with the Embroidery Guild

Join us for a hands-on workshop led by the Embroidery Guild, where participants will learn the art of cross stitch while creating their very own bookmark. No experience needed—this relaxing and creative craft is perfect for all skill levels! Each attendee will receive one free cross stitch bookmark kit to use during the program. Want to keep the creativity going at home? Additional take-home kits will be available for $3–$4 each, while supplies last. Come stitch with us and leave with a beautiful handmade creation! This event is for 4th-5th Grade, Teens and Adults.