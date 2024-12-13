Creole Christmas with Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Preservation Hall, operating as a cherished family business, played a crucial role in preserving the rich culture of traditional jazz in New Orleans. Established amidst the city’s vibrant mix of African, Caribbean, and European musical traditions at the dawn of the 20th century, the hall defied segregation norms by welcoming racially-integrated bands and audiences during the Jim Crow era. The Jaffe family, at the heart of this institution, actively participated in the Southern Civil Rights Movement, often facing police scrutiny for their inclusive practices.

From its inception, Preservation Hall’s nightly jazz concerts garnered significant media attention, starting locally and expanding to national acclaim in outlets like The New York Times and the Brinkley News Hour within a year. Recognizing the need to amplify the hall’s impact beyond New Orleans, Allan Jaffe organized the Preservation Hall Jazz Band in 1963, initiating a successful tour across the Midwest that ignited global interest in the revitalization of New Orleans’ musical heritage. Over subsequent decades, the band’s performances ranged from iconic venues like The Fillmore West with the Grateful Dead to international stages, including a memorable appearance at the palace of the King of Thailand.

Following Allan Jaffe’s untimely passing in 1987, leadership of Preservation Hall and The Preservation Hall Jazz Band passed to his son, Benjamin Jaffe. Under Benjamin’s stewardship, the legacy of Preservation Hall continues to thrive, preserving and promoting traditional jazz for audiences worldwide.