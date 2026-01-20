Looking to start the new year off with a fabulous new read? Come be a part of our white elephant style book swap and let someone else pick your next best read. Participants must

bring one book to give away (new or gently loved) and your favorite candy bar or small snack. Further directions will be emailed to all registrants. Toasty Drinks and cookies will be offered as we play our Cozy Book Swap. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org