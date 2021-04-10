The Bell Center is hosting its ninth annual Cornhole Classic Event on April 10.

The event will be held at the Bell Center this year instead of at Good People Brewing in an attempt to scale back the event during the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be a maximum of 60 teams to allow for social distancing, and the boards will be distanced from each other. Participants will have their own bags to throw instead of sharing them between people.

The event will have live music and a food truck, and the event is family-friendly, Craddock said. This year, Michael Latham will be playing live music, and Cantina is the food truck.