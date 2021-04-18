The Homewood Athletic Foundation is hosting its sixth annual Cornapalooza cornhole tournament, which raises money and provides resources for student athletes in Homewood.

The cornhole tournament will be at Pizzeria GM on April 18, and those who eat lunch at Pizzeria GM that day will have proceeds from their meal also donated to the athletic foundation. Registration begins at 12:30 and the event begins at 1.

The event is free to attend, and only teams who are competing in the tournament must register and pay for the event. Team pricing starts at $400.