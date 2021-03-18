Cookies & Comics
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
For grades 3-6. Talk comics with friends from the Homewood Public Library in Homewood, Illinois. For this month's Cookies & Comics, participants will read the Lemonade Code by Jarod Pratt. The library will provide a cookie that can be picked up from Cookie Fix on the day of the program. Register by the Wednesday before the program to be guaranteed cookies. Zoom link will be sent via email.
