Cookies & Comics - Winter Stories

2020 (3-6 Grade) Let's talk comics with our friends from the Homewood Public Library in Homewood, IL!

This month's Cookies & Comics is all about winter! Read one or two graphic novels that take place in cold weather or snowy days!

Then at the meeting, tell us about the book you read. Hated it? Tell us! Loved it? Tell us! Made a mini movie book trailer because it's your new favorite? Do tell!

We will provide a cookie that you can pick up from Cookie Fix on the day of the program. Please write flavor preferences/allergies in registration field.

Register by the WEDNESDAY before the program to be guaranteed cookies.

Zoom link will be sent via email.