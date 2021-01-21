Cookies and Comics - the Inkberg Enigma

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

2021 (3-6 Grade) Let's talk comics with our friends from the Homewood Public Library in Homewood, IL!

This month's Cookies & Comics we are reading the Inkberg Enigma by Jonathan King. We will provide a cookie that you can pick up from Cookie Fix on the day of the program. Register by the WEDNESDAY before the program to be guaranteed cookies.Zoom link will be sent via email.

Education & Learning, Entertainment, events, Kids & Family
