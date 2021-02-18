Cookies and Comics - Fantastic Tales of Nothing
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
2021 (3-6 Grade) Let's talk comics with our friends from the Homewood Public Library in Homewood, IL!
This month's Cookies & Comics we are reading the Fantastic Tales of Nothing by Alejandra Green and Fanny Rodriguez. We will provide a cookie that you can pick up from Cookie Fix on the day of the program.
Register by the WEDNESDAY before the program to be guaranteed cookies.
Zoom link will be sent via email.
