Cookie Decorating Class for Teens via Zoom

We’re partnering with Edgewood Cookie Co. for a virtual cookie decorating class that is just for 6th-12th graders

All supplies will be provided via curbside pick-up. Register online by February 7. You will be notified by email on February 8 with detailing for picking up the cookie/icing kits. Questions? Please contact Judith Wright at judith.wright@homewoodpubliclibrary.org