Control of the Dead & the Dead with Control: The Social Uses of Spirits in Southern Ghost Lore with Kayla Jordan
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
This talk examines the uses of various southern ghost stories from the early to mid-twentieth century as means of social control through their specific portrayals of death and dying, historical memory, and emotion. As they reflected societies norms about death and dying, they subsequently helped not only continue many historical fallacies but also influenced the actions of the living by giving them ghostly depictions of the consequences of failing to meet societal
expectations.
