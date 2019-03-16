Container Gardening with Master Gardener Karen Mitchell

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Container gardening is ideal for those with little or no garden space. They add versatility, lend instant color, and can produce a wide variety of vegetable crops. Join us as Master Gardener Karen Mitchell describes some of the best techniques and tips for gardening in containers. Room 110.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
