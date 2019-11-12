OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "Constitutions;" Tuesdays, November 12th and December 10th at 1:30-3 PM.

Nov. 12: U.S. Constitutional Law: The Supreme Court. Carl Doerfler, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Montevallo. The critical decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court and their effect on U.S. constitutional law.

Dec 10: Alabama’s Constitution. Howard Walthall, Professor of Law, Cumberland School of Law, Samford University. Alabama has had six constitutions. Howard will give us a brief overview of the one that established us as a State, and then describe the many aspects of the last one, the 1901 Constitution that was established to suppress the black vote and cement power in the hands of the legislators in Montgomery. He can tell the story of that document with its more than 900 amendments, some of which he helped bring about.