Confidence Under Pressure with Fire Chief Brandon Broadhead

High pressure situations reveal preparation and character. This session provides practical tools for maintaining confidence, communicating clearly, and making sound decisions when stress and expectations are high. Join Homewood Fire Chief and transformational leader Brandon Broadhead in this interactive workshop will focus on communication, vision setting, team empowerment and emotional intelligence, you can create an environment where new ideas flourish and individuals feel motivated to bring their best selves to work every single day. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.