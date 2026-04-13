Community Book Fair

Rocky Heights Print and Binding is presenting one of the largest book events this area has ever seen. This family friendly event will be from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and will include 100 authors from all genres. We will also have cooking demonstrations, children's writing workshops and stage performances. Booths are still available so if you are an author and would like to reserve your space we would love to hear from you. We are located on West Valley Ave between the Homewood Police Dept. and Herzing University.