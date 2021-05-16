Community Blood Drive

The Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church’s Knights of Columbus and the American Red Cross are holding a blood drive Sunday, May 16 in the Family Life Center. Due to Covid-19, donors will be screened before entering and appointments are required to monitor the crowd and keep proper distancing.

Here is the link to the registration page: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=ols Or visit redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code OLS. Our Lady of Sorrows is in Homewood at 1728 Oxmoor Road across the street from the Homewood Library. Parking and the donation site are in the rear.