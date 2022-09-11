Community Blood Drive
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church 1728 Oxmoor Road , Homewood, Alabama 35209
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive for the community in the Family Life Center. Donors can make an appointment at redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code OLS or visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=ols. Red Cross Covid guidelines will be followed.
