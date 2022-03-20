Community Blood Drive

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church 1728 Oxmoor Road , Homewood, Alabama 35209

Covid guidelines are in place for this blood drive so it is by appointment only. Donors will be screened before entering and appointments must be made in advance. The drive will be in the Family Life Center. Here's the link to register: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=ols Or visit redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code OLS.

