Community Blood Drive
to
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church 1728 Oxmoor Road , Homewood, Alabama 35209
American Red Cross Blood Drive. Donors can make appointments at redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code OLS or https://www.redcrossblood.org /give.html/drive-results?zipzSponsor=ols. Covid guidelines will be followed and donors will be screened. The drive is in the Family Life Center and organized by the OLS Knights of Columbus.
Info
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church 1728 Oxmoor Road , Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Health & Wellness