Community Blood Drive

to

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church 1728 Oxmoor Road , Homewood, Alabama 35209

by

American Red Cross Blood Drive. Donors can make appointments at redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code OLS or https://www.redcrossblood.org /give.html/drive-results?zipzSponsor=ols. Covid guidelines will be followed and donors will be screened. The drive is in the Family Life Center and organized by the OLS Knights of Columbus.

Info

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church 1728 Oxmoor Road , Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Health & Wellness
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Community Blood Drive - 2022-01-16 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Community Blood Drive - 2022-01-16 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Community Blood Drive - 2022-01-16 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Community Blood Drive - 2022-01-16 08:00:00 ical