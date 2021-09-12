Community Blood Drive

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Council 4304 will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive in the Family Life Center. Donors must make an appointment by clicking one of the following links: http://redcrossblood.org/ OR https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=ols. Use the sponsor code 'OLS.' Covid guidelines will be in place with social distancing and masks.