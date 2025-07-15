Color our World! with The Science Guys

(All Ages) Join us every Tuesday morning for a special program. Color our World takes kids on an exciting journey into the science of colors and how we see them. Through fun experiments and interactive demonstrations, young scientists will learn about light sources, prisms, and the science of rainbows. The Science Guys will bring lasers, rainbow glasses, and optical illusions to explore. With plenty of hands-on activities, this presentation promises to ignite curiosity and spark a love for science in every child.