OLLI at UA presents a free program entitled "From College Recruits to Pro Players" by Chase Goodbread. As a Tuscaloosan, Chase Goodbread lives in, what one article described as, the “hotbed” of college players, which serves him well as he covers

college football and its top NFL prospects. Join Chase as he talks with us about how he came to this profession, his experiences and the process. These free OLLI programs are presented thru ZOOM virtual meeting technology. You must register with OLLI office in advance of the program to receive a link to that program. Go to olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482 to register or get more information.