College Planning Panel

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us for a special event tailor-made for college bound students. We will host a panel of college admissions counselors from major universities and colleges to answer your questions. This is a great opportunity for parents and teens to find out what they need to do to get college ready. Room 101. Register online.

Education & Learning
