Classic Film Series: "The Way We Were"

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Classic Film Series. Jan. 24, "The Way We Were" (1973) with Barbara Streisand and Robert Redford. Bring your own brown bag lunch which you may eat while the movie is showing (lunch will not be provided). There will be a discussion of the movie following the screening. January 24, 2022, Homewood Public Library, 12:00-2:00pm.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, events, Film
to
Google Calendar - Classic Film Series: "The Way We Were" - 2022-01-24 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Classic Film Series: "The Way We Were" - 2022-01-24 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Classic Film Series: "The Way We Were" - 2022-01-24 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Classic Film Series: "The Way We Were" - 2022-01-24 12:00:00 ical